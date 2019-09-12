A former Iberville Parish deputy accused of coercing a woman to perform a sex act on a 1-year-old in exchange for not jailing her pleaded not guilty Thursday to a litany of sex crime felonies.

Authorities said Shaderick Jones, 42, this year asked a woman to perform a sex act on the child in exchange for not arresting her on an open warrant obtained following a traffic infraction. The child's mother, Iyehesa Todd, 26, was also arrested and indicted on several child pornography and sexual assault felonies with Jones last month.

They appeared in District Court in Iberville Parish on Thursday, sitting apart from one another, before entering not guilty pleas.

Jones allegedly arranged to meet Todd at her house near St. Gabriel earlier this year. He told Todd that it "was time to wheel and deal" and that he would arrest her if she didn't perform oral sex on the child, according to a warrant filed by St. Gabriel Police.

Authorities discovered Jones had filmed the alleged assault, and an unknown person brought the video to police after seeing it through Facebook, according to the warrant. Police tracked the video and say Jones sent it from his sheriff's office vehicle.

Fired Iberville sheriff's deputy, woman who performed sex act on 1-year-old child indicted More than two months after a woman allegedly performed a sex act on her 1-year-old son while an Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy filmed it, t…

"That video is the worst thing I've ever seen," said prosecutor Tony Clayton. "I hope no one else has to see it."

Todd and Jones are charged with pornography involving juveniles, rape and other felonies related to child pornography. A grand jury also indicted Jones alleging malfeasance-in-office after prosecutors argued he used his position as a law officer in the alleged sexual assault.

The rape charges carry a maximum life sentence.

Jones had worked an an Iberville Parish deputy since 2015 and was fired after his arrest this year.

Authorities seized several computers and electronic devices from Jones' Port Allen home, according to the warrant.

A judge ordered Todd and Jones to be held without bond while their cases are pending. Clayton said that although Jones may have been coerced, prosecutors argued that she shouldn't be released or be around the child.

The public defender's office didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Jones and Todd are set to return to court next month.