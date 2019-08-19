The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control will increase its spraying Monday after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in the southern part of the Parish, officials said.
The agency collected 45 mosquito samples across the parish and found one tested positive for the virus, which among its symptoms causes high fever and potentially deadly complications.
It’s the first confirmed case of the season, which is unusually late and far fewer than last year when some 223 mosquitoes tested positive for the virus.
”We might be on track for the lightest we’ve ever had," said Mosquito Control Superintendent George Bragg.
Parish officials plan to begin mosquito spraying an area near Addis where the mosquito tested positive for West Nile.
Despite the low number of positive results this year, as well as no confirmed human cases in Louisiana, Bragg cautioned people not to drop their guard.
Healthy people who contract West Nile Virus often can combat it with little treatment. But people over 65, young children and those with health conditions are vulnerable to complications that can cause significant brain damage, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local officials also warned people to take precautions like wearing mosquito repellent and long sleeves, removing standing water from a property and make sure homes are sealed.