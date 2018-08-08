PORT ALLEN — The City Council is urging Police Chief Esdron Brown to ask an outside agency for help in the investigation of the unsolved slaying of a 28-year-old man in his home nine months ago.

The council's resolution, adopted unanimously Wednesday, was prompted by Fatrell Queen's family and friends who have criticized Brown for failing to communicate with them.

"As discussed in our prior meeting, concerns of reasonable resources, untrained officers and lack of manpower has left many wondering about the safety in our community," Clarice Lacy, a spokesman for the Justice for Fatrell organization, said in a prepared statement to the council Wednesday night.

"The Justice for Fatrell organization would like to continue magnifying certain issues concerning the case such as knowing who the lead investigator or investigators are and has the accountability of responding officers not following procedure and protocol been addressed," Lacy said.

Queen was found shot to death in his home the morning of Nov. 2, 2017, after authorities received a 9-1-1 call from neighbors concerning multiple gunshots heard coming from inside his home on Burbridge Street.

Queen, who authorities said had an "extensive" criminal history involving drug-related offenses, was discovered by dead in his bedroom closet, where they believed he was trying to hide. Brown said previously there had been no sign of forced entry into Queen's home.

Queen's death was the city's first homicide in four years, Brown reported at the time.

With lingering questions and no announced arrests, Queen's family launched the "Justice for Fatrell" campaign, posting signs around town urging anyone with information to come forward. His family has also protested outside a City Council meeting recentlys.

In an interview before Wednesday's meeting, Brown said his department has been diligently working the case and already reached to Louisiana State Police and the FBI for assistance.

The police chief said his department is getting leads but hasn't been able to gather enough evidence to make an arrest yet.

"We had no witnesses, no evidence from the crime scene pointing toward anybody," Brown said. "Most people who know about this were probably involved and they're not out there talking to other folks about it."

Brown added, "I know they want it done quicker, but you can't put a time clock on a murder investigation. Some investigations are over it quickly, some take years and some go unsolved."

The city's attorney told the council it could make the request for outside assistance but the authority statutorily lies with the elected police chief.

Queen's mother, Tara Snearl, said she's been patient with Brown but she has grown frustrated with his lack of communication about the investigation.

"I'm asking for assistance only," Snearl said. "This is the only unsolved murder we have in the city. I don't understand what's the problem with just getting some assistance."