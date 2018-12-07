The Plaquemine ferry will resume normal hours Saturday after the Sunshine bridge's reopening last weekend.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that expanded operations that had been in place since the Oct. 12 barge collision with the Sunshine Bridge will scale back.
The normal ferry hours are as follows:
Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).
Repair work on the Sunshine Bridge continues and is anticipated to be complete in January 2019.