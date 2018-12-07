IMG_1246.jpg
Buy Now

Entrance to the Plaquemine Ferry on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY KELLY P. KISSEL

The Plaquemine ferry will resume normal hours Saturday after the Sunshine bridge's reopening last weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that expanded operations that had been in place since the Oct. 12 barge collision with the Sunshine Bridge will scale back.

As Sunshine Bridge partially reopens, merchants hope for return to better days

The normal ferry hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can't see video below? Click here.

When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).

Repair work on the Sunshine Bridge continues and is anticipated to be complete in January 2019.

FOLLOW EMMA KENNEDY ON TWITTER, @BYEMMAKENNEDY

View comments