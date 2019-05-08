West Baton Rouge Parish Schools released new renderings for the Brusly High School renovations that show a sleek design and expansive athletics features.
The design has football and wrestling wings along with coaches' offices, a weight room, band area, competition gym, media center and open-air cafeteria. Classrooms are separated into wings that surround a courtyard, and multiple open or outdoor seating areas are scattered through the design.
The school district is renovating every existing school in the district with the funding from a recently-implemented $90-million, 20-year bond issue. Part of the plan is to construct a new school – Caneview K-8– that will house students currently at Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle School.
Brusly High is one of the last buildings to undergo construction in the remodel. The new complex is located next to the current Brusly High location, the latter of which will be populated by Brusly Middle School students once complete and classes transition.
Superintendent Wes Watts said the new Brusly High is scheduled to open in August 2020 for the 2020-2021 school year.