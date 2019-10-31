Areas of West Baton Rouge Parish are under a precautionary boil advisory south of the Intracoastal Canal near the Mississippi River, parish officials said Thursday.
Parish officials issued the advisory at noon Thursday after noting low water pressure for residents living near the Mississippi River near Addis.
The precaution follows overnight repairs to a water main that broke, spokeswoman Lynn Cline said in a news release. She said vibrations from separate work compromised the water main in certain locations.
Crews repaired the problem throughout the night, which left a number of residents without running water, Cline said.
The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice and impacts for Cattle Lane, Daisy Lane and River Landing from River Crossing to South River Road.
Fewer than 100 residents are impacted by the precautionary advisory, Cline said.