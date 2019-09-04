The children of Josef Richardson, the Port Allen man shot in the back of the neck by a West Baton Rouge deputy during a narcotics operation in late July have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging wrongful death, aggravated assault and violations of his constitutional rights.

Lawyers representing Richardson's family wrote in a civil complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court that Richardson was unarmed and in his underwear when law officers burst into the Budget 7 Motel near Port Allen on July 25 while executing a "no-knock" warrant.

At some point during the operation, deputy Vance Matranga Jr. fired his gun and struck Richardson, 38.

An autopsy found Richardson died at the scene after suffering a single bullet wound that severed a vital area of his spine.

The suit names as defendants the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes and Matranga.

Richardson's death has prompted a handful of peaceful demonstrations in Port Allen, as family, local and national activists have questioned whether the shooting was justified.

"There was no legal cause to justify the use of force against Mr. Richardson, and the force used against Mr. Richardson was unreasonable and excessive," the complaint states.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of Trevon Martin, planned to speak about the lawsuit during a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Port Allen along with Richardson's family.

The lawsuit says Richardson's girlfriend, Jessica Cloutare, 39, was in the room and saw a deputy point his gun at Richardson's head and fire shortly after they entered the room.

She was arrested that night on suspicion of several drug-sale charges.

According to a search warrant, a narcotics task force detective got a tip that an informant had bought drugs from someone at the room.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting and plans to forward its findings to the local district attorney's office. No timetable has been set on when the agency plans to finish its review.

Richardson's family has asked for a federal investigation into his death after raising questions about the relationship between State Police and local agencies and whether they can impartially investigate.

The sheriff's office said it hasn't seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.

Matranga has been on paid leave since the evening of the shooting. Records show he has been with the sheriff's office since 2011 and served as a gun safety instructor and as a member of the narcotics team that went to Richardson's motel.

The sheriff’s office said it will conduct its own review to see if Matranga or other deputies violated any department rules.