Port Allen High School this week will gather to mourn a student who was fatally shot while inside an apartment this past weekend.
Jazzimane Woods, 15, was in an apartment on 14th Street when gunfire ripped through the windows early Saturday morning, according to authorities, who have said she wasn’t the intended target.
Homicides are rare in Port Allen, and local police have struggled to solve those that do occur.
Woods' death has shaken the Port Allen community, as well as at Port Allen High School where Woods attended and played on the school’s volleyball and softball team.
On Friday, the school plans to memorialize her by signing her jersey and spray painting her number on the field.
Grief counselors have also been posted at the school all week for students and staff.
Authorities haven’t said what motivated the shooting and haven’t said if any arrests have been made. Despite the high-profile killing in his community, Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks has not returned several messages seeking comment about the case this week.
He said through an employee Thursday that the department would provide a statement if there are any developments with the case.
Authorities have still made no arrests in the 2017 shooting death of 27-year-old Fatrell Queen, who was found fatally shot inside a closet at his home. His death and the languishing investigation have prompted sharp criticism from some residents who’ve called for the creation of a citizen oversight board of the police department.
Those calls also intensified following the fall 2019 shooting death of Larry Profit, a local activist who was fatally shot outside of his Avenue A home. His death came just hours after he spoke during a city council meeting about unsolved homicides in the city.