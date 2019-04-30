A 76-year-old Port Allen woman who was killed and found buried near her home over the weekend died of asphyxiation, according to a report from WBRZ that cited the West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office.
Louis Moore Jr., 44, was arrested on a count of second degree murder early Sunday after authorities recovered the body of his mother, Joann Moore, 76, buried in a shallow grave nearby their shared Port Allen trailer.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said Moore was able to provide some details during questioning that led them to the body and filled in an understanding of what happened prior to Moore's death, according to a press release sent Monday.
Moore has been housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Neighbors of the father and son described their relationship as loving, with one neighbor, Roosevelt Dunn, saying Joann Moore would be up in the early hours of the morning seeing her son off before work or up late making him dinner when he returned home. She would often walk around the Lafiton Lane trailer park for exercise, and would check on the residents of the community, neighbor Pamela McNabb said.