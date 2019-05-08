Iberville Parish prosecutors are working to determine whether a voter fraud allegation made in the St. Gabriel police chief's election this spring has merit.
Police Chief Kevin "Butchie" Ambeau won a fifth term March 30, defeating challenger Anthony Davis by 56 votes, 664-608. Both men are Democrats.
Tyler Brey, press secretary for the Louisiana Secretary of State, said the office regularly receives election complaints that investigators are empowered under law to examine. He said that, in the case of the St. Gabriel complaint, the state found enough sufficient evidence to warrant turning over findings to prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District.
Under state elections law, the state Elections Compliance Unit must turn over findings if it determines that "there may be a violation of any criminal law or provision of the Louisiana Election Code."
Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton, chief felony prosecutor for District Attorney Ricky Ward, said Wednesday the allegation surrounds whether a voter violated law by casting a vote under a different registered address than their homestead exemption.
He said his investigators are assessing the laws to determine what, if any, violations may have occurred during the election. Investigators have not said who may have benefited from the alleged fraud.
Clayton said if there is evidence of a crime, the findings will be turned over to a law enforcement agency. He stressed that the investigation is in its early stages and fully fledged voter fraud cases are rare, but there is precedent for felony charges when there is conflict between a voter's registered address and where they filed a homestead exemption.
Ambeau said Wednesday he's confident in his campaign and doesn't believe the investigation will show any adverse effect on the result.
"It’s my fourth time being re-elected… I thank the people for electing me again, I ran a clean campaign and I’m confident the election’s going to stand," he said.
Ambeau said Davis was formerly an officer in Ambeau's department, but he resigned before qualification in the chief's race.
Davis said Friday he hoped investigators find out what happened. He said if anyone committed wrongdoing, they should "pay the price."
"I don't think it was fair for them doing that. I ran fair and square. Everyone ran fair and square. They should have done the same thing," Davis said.
Nationally, some groups say voter fraud is rampant and have urged tougher methods of voter verification, but other analyses suggest actual cases of fraud are far rarer. Those charges of fraud can sometimes be explained by clerical or voter errors or false assumptions made by critics, according to a white paper from the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice.