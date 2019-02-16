BATCHELOR — The little feet hopscotch along, letting each shoe touch the "power words" that line the hallway floor.
Kindergartners’ crayon-crafted drawings of spiders in their webs are accompanied by fully-formed sentences. The letters are big, and sometimes backward, but the intent is there: “the spider makes a web to catch flies,” one wrote.
When asked, most of the kindergarten through second-grade students at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary School could tell you what their reading level is, and in the same breath what it would take to advance to the next.
It’s a far cry from previous years for the persistently struggling school, but administrators say you must be aggressive when you’re changing a culture.
The school’s chronically low scores have garnered its status as a School Redesign program facility, under which the state identifies schools most in need of intervention to move students to where they need to be academically.
That status helped secure the funding for the American Reading Company literacy curriculum that Assistant Principal Brandi Forbes credits to turning the school’s kindergarten through second grade reading scores around this year.
The entire district implemented the curriculum, known as ARC, last school year, but rolled out the full suite for 2018-19. UPCE took it a step further and has developed a buddy reading program and the "power word playroom" to target kids who need emergency help with their literacy.
Their moves have made the state and other districts stop and take notice, and several groups have toured the rural Batchelor school several times this year to learn what they’re doing right. When ARC representatives were on site recently and saw the power word playroom in action, they took photos and video to include UPCE in their national marketing materials.
“Everything we do is to build the culture and the love for reading, and we’re investing in that schoolwide, not just in K-2,” Forbes said. “We have some of our eighth-grade students whose teachers have said in previous years they’ve never read, they’ve never had interest in a book, but we’ve built libraries in our middle school classroom and now they’re reading. They may be at a first-grade or second-grade level, but they’re reading. We’re working really hard to do this.”
The power word playroom is a new initiative this year that partners seventh- and eighth-grade student volunteers with K-2 students who’ve been identified as needing emergency reading assistance. The teachers and faculty develop individual plans to address the parts of the curriculum the student is struggling with, and the older student works through a series of games to help target that problem.
It’s mutually beneficial in fostering leadership and mentoring skills in the older students, some of whom have behavioral issues, and in giving the younger student one-on-one assistance in a play environment, Forbes said.
"The biggest part of it is that motivation and knowing that I can, I can do it, and changing that mindset is something we've worked really hard on," she said.
On a recent power word playroom day, seventh-grader Gerard Morman and first-grader Rasee Ketchens rolled a die and pulled the corresponding word from an old Christmas advent calendar.
Nearby, sixth-grader Gabby Lanehart and kindergartner Maycie Hynson dug out words from a Tupperware container filled with sand. There were building blocks stacked on a table with Sharpie-drawn letters for the next group to use to build words.
The room they work in was formerly used for storage and the resources for the games are whatever staff and faculty could source. They’re not state-of-the-art, but the kids learn the same either way.
School district personal development coach Molly Talbot said early data from halfway through the school year shows that the K-2 grades are almost to the reading level target set for the end of the year. One kindergarten class, for example, has moved from 21 percent reading proficiency in October to 73 percent proficiency by February.
Volunteer Jeremy Major is in eighth grade and is a competent reader, and when Forbes was seeking volunteers to work with the younger students he was one of the first on board.
“Whenever I was their age I had trouble and I needed a better understanding, so that’s why I’ve done it — so I can help them get what I needed whenever I was in their shoes,” he said. “I had trouble with these same words. I didn’t know how to spell them or sometimes read them, so I just want to help them so they won’t end up like me, because it was really hard.”
He said if someone was reading a story to him he would understand the words, but if he then had to write the same thing for himself he would struggle.
Jeremy has been working particularly closely with students who have been classed as needing intervention because they don’t English at home. Talbot said UPCE has the largest percentage of English as a second language students in the district, largely due to the number of Hispanic-speaking families who work on the area’s farms.
Many of the kids come to school and haven’t been in a formal school setting before, and many have rarely heard English spoken.
Forbes said as of Feb. 13, 24 kindergarten through second-grade students used the power word playroom, representing about 30 percent of the cohort. That number changes frequently, though, because students move in and out of the emergency status often, she said.
The students targeted through the ARC curriculum aren’t yet at standardized testing age, but Talbot said when they are, she expects to see a jump.
"We're looking forward to three years down the road when those students do get into testing grades where they have to take the LEAP test, and we can't wait to see how they do because they're going to be reading on level which is not something that has traditionally been a strength in our district," she said.
"Moving forward we're going to be having the majority of our students on that level I think."