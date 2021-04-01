West Baton Rouge Parish will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event next week in Port Allen.
The event will provide residents with the single-dose shot made by Johnson & Johnson beginning at 7:30 a.m. on April 6 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Multipurpose Riding Arena, which is located at 210 Turner Dr.
Vaccines will be free to any adult who wants one, and clinicians will provide the shots to people in their vehicles.
Officials ask attendants to wear a face covering and provide IDs while getting their vaccines.
No appointments are necessary before the event, and all questionnaires and registration will be done at the site.
Organizers will provide the shots throughout the day on Tuesday until they run out of either doses or patients.