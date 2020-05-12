A flood-plagued Pointe Coupee Parish neighborhood that earned the nickname "Flood City" among residents due to regular deluges they'd suffered for years is a step closer to higher ground as construction began to relocate the community.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development broke ground Monday on a 22.5-acre plot north of New Roads, as crews plowed out the earth that by next year will be home to some families now living two miles down the road in the Pecan Acres subdivision.

After years of planning, some 40 homeowners there will have the opportunity to move to the new community that they've named Audubon Estates.

Many of the residents are low- to moderate-income and moved to the Pecan Acres after previously living on nearby sharecropping land. An opportunity for homeownership was enticing for buyers at the time, but they soon realized they would be left with houses they couldn’t sell or build much equity.

“They were robbed of an opportunity to build wealth in Pecan Acres,” said Louisiana Community Development Executive Director Pat Forbes. “They get that opportunity back now.”

In the past 30 years, Pecan Acres has flooded 17 times, and residents there say they become scared every time it rains.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the project is moving ahead as crews began plowing the cane field that will soon be many of their new homes. The state plans to send bids to build the houses by this summer. If all goes to plan, residents could move in as early as next spring.

Still, building trust with residents has been a long process. Early efforts to approach residents with the project were met with skepticism that the project would ever come to fruition, said Pointe Coupee Parish Council Member Edward “Pop” Bazile.

The existing neighborhood was built in the late '60s and '70s on a parish dumpsite that previously was low-lying swampland, making it vulnerable to floods. Many in the neighborhood say they can’t afford flood insurance, which is needed to obtain federal grants for flood repairs.

“They were following the American dream not knowing the place was a swamp and they ended up getting stuck,” Bazile said.

Efforts to curb flooding by installing pumps and other measures over the years also proved unsuccessful, leading to further challenges for officials who approached residents with their plan to move their community to a safer place.

Like thousands of other families in the Baton Rouge area, homes in Pecan Acres suffered significant damage during the summer of 2016 floods, followed later by another torrent later that year.

In a way, the floods pushed residents' demands for a solution forward and cleared a financial path to help them get out through state grants created since the 2016 flood.

The state earmarked about $19.4 million for the resettlement effort, which is funded through a mix of federal and state grants used for disaster and relocation initiatives.

So far, 28 homeowners chose to move to the Audubon Estates, a name they also chose because of its historical significance to Louisiana artist and ornithologist John James Audubon. Other residents chose to have their homes bought out so they can buy new ones elsewhere.

The location of Audubon Estates is also likely going to increase in value because it’s close to the city of New Roads as well as the bridge connecting Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes over the Mississippi River.

After residents move out of Pecan Acres, the area will be reverted back to wetlands, which parish officials say will alleviate flooding in the surrounding area.

The concept of allowing residents to continue living next to their neighbors offers a glimpse at how state leaders relocate residents of flood-stricken neighbors onto drier land in the future to keep communities intact.

“It absolutely is a model for us,” Forbes said, adding his agency has been organizing similar relocation projects elsewhere in the state. “We fully expect many local governments to want to help get communities like this out of harm’s way.”

In recent months, the agency has met with residents and given them a say in planning the project, including everything from picking the color on their new homes, street names and even the name of the subdivision itself.

“It’s been a great opportunity to make sure we do everything we can … to make sure it’s a place that represents the people who live there and is where they’d want to live,” Forbes said.