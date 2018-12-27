The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects investigators believe have played a major role in the area's heroin and cocaine problem.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday morning the arrest of Brandon Wesson, 48, of 18380 Highway 77, Grosse Tete, and Rashad Seals, 18, of 58745 Belleview Road, Plaquemine, serves as a win for the narcotics division.
The two were arrested on a slew of drug-related counts, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, firearm possession, and unlawful use of body armor.
"My people received information and tips about a couple of cases in Plaquemine and what resulted is the arrest of some of Iberville's bigtime drug dealers," Stassi said. "They had stolen guns and bulletproof vests and unfortunately this is the new reality."
Stassi said more arrests are pending based on the recent tips, which he hopes will slow down the flow of drugs like heroin, marijuana and cocaine in the parish.
"It just goes to show you that these criminals are becoming more and more brazen and arming themselves. It's not just an everyday drug deal anymore," he said.
The arresting counts were as follows:
Wesson:
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics;
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics;
- Possession of Schedule I narcotics;
- Possession of Schedule IV narcotics;
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; and
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Seals:
- Two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics;
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics;
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; and
- Unlawful use of body armor.
Both suspects were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.