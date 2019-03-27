One person was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was reportedly shot by his uncle.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a shooting call in Livonia around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found the adult male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Steve Juge.
He said initial investigation shows there was a family dispute in the 8100 block of Highway 81 East, then an uncle shot a nephew. There is no further information on the nature of the dispute, Juge said, but the uncle is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Juge said he does not know the condition of the victim, but he was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for treatment.
