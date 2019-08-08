A former West Baton Rouge judge who served a lengthy suspension for judicial improprieties before stepping down amid harassment allegations entered a crowded race for sheriff just ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Former Judge J. Robin Free's entrance into the race sets up a four-way match among incumbent Sheriff Mike Cazes, Barnell Williams and Mike Zito. All four qualified as Democrats.
Free, a longtime judge, faced allegations that he had harassed sheriff's office deputies involved in speed enforcement along U.S. 190 before resigning from the bench in 2017.
The complaints came after he finished serving a one-year suspension in 2016 after the Louisiana Supreme Court found he failed to maintain the integrity of his position.
Justices censured Free after finding he made inappropriate comments toward women in domestic abuse hearings, showed biases toward prosecutors and used slang when speaking to defendants in several criminal cases, among other allegations.
Free said Thursday he didn't harass deputies but stopped short of saying how he planned to repair potentially ruptured relationships with law officers who lodged complaints.
"I talked to them about things that came to light and the things they were doing," he said. "If they think it was harassment, it wasn't intended that way."
Cazes meanwhile is seeking his fifth term in office following a tumultuous year of investigations and other allegations.
They include the conviction of deputy for malfeasance, complaints about the jail's work-release program and added concerns about transparency after a deputy shot a man during a drug raid late last month.
Cazes comfortably won re-election with 73 percent of the vote in 2015 in a two-way race.