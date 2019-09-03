A 66-year-old man died in a rural area of West Baton Rouge Parish after a piece of lawn equipment he had been working on fell on him, authorities said Tuesday.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a hunting camp Sunday along Interstate 10 where they found the body of John Love, of Abbeville.
Love was believed to have been working on a large lawnmower that at some point fell and crushed him, officials said. Medical responders pronounced Love dead when they arrived.
His family called authorities after they hadn't heard from him, a sheriff's spokesman said.
The agency is continuing to investigate the death but believe it was accidental.
Love's family requested privacy Tuesday.