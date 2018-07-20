The Louisiana State Police is investigating claims that a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy stalked and assaulted multiple women while on duty — claims disciplinary records show led to a two-week suspension of the deputy following an internal investigation.
Sheriff Mike Cazes asked State Police to get involved after questions were raised about the way his office responded to claims made by at least two women against deputy Ben Arceneaux. The sheriff's attorney released redacted copies of incident reports to the media this week.
One victim claimed that in January Arceneaux had grabbed her by neck and hair after forcing her to pull over on a secluded gravel road in West Baton Rouge Parish during a traffic stop. Most of what happened next was blacked out by Cazes' attorney.
Arceneaux didn't deny some of the allegations when confronted by his superiors, but called it a mutual interaction with the victim, according to one incident report.
WBRZ-TV reported broke the story this week and the assaults were sexual in nature. Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said that since the television station's report, three additional women had made similar allegations against Arceneaux, which in turn prompted Cazes' request that LSP launch a criminal investigation.
"We'll decide when we get their investigation files back whether we take it to grand jury," Clayton said.
Senior Trooper Bryan Lee on Friday confirmed Cazes' meeting with Louisiana State Police and that the case was referred to agency's Bureau of Investigation.
When asked to comment, Cazes referred questions to his attorney T. Allan Usry. Usry on Friday released the redacted files of the Sheriff's Office internal investigation from the first two women but said his office wouldn't be making any additional comments.
Rafael Goyeneche, president of The Metropolitan Crime Commission, a New Orleans-based non-profit watchdog organization, feels the redactions were made to keep the public in the dark about the serious allegations made against Arceneaux.
"They didn't even include the allegations the victims made. They can do that without releasing their names," Goyeneche said. "The sheriff was more concerned with hiding this misconduct from the public than he was in seeking the truth."
The records show Arceneaux was suspended for two weeks without pay and then transferred to the parish's Work Release Center for two weeks in March before ultimately resuming patrols on the streets and roads of West Baton Rouge Parish.
The first woman went to Arceneaux's supervisor Jan. 19 visibly upset about an altercation she had with Arceneaux when he pulled over that day, one of the redacted incident reports states.
The woman claimed Arceneaux directed her to veer off onto a secluded gravel road and that he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head against the driver's seat. She claimed Arceneaux threatened to further restrain her when she tried to fight back.
What exactly Arceneaux demanded of her is unknown because of the redactions.
The first victim claimed he wouldn't allow her to leave but she eventually got away after telling Arceneaux someone was waiting for her at home would worry if she didn't arrive by a certain time, the report states.
The woman told deputies Arceneaux had also visited her job several times before the incident to flirt with her but that she told him she was only interested in a friendship. She also said Arceneaux would joke about pulling her over one day and issuing her a ticket.
The woman declined filing a formal complaint against Arceneaux and said she just wanted his superiors to discourage him from ever trying to contact her again, the report says.
A second woman came forward Feb. 9 after hearing about the incident with the first victim, telling detectives Arceneaux had done something similar to her as well.
However, the second woman claimed Arceneaux called her, asking that she meet up with him on a gravel road "just to talk." When she arrived, the woman told detectives Arceneaux grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair, demanding she do something. Details in the written report were blacked out by lawyers.