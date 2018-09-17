PLAQUEMINE — An 18-year-old New Orleans woman and a Plaquemine man have been arrested in the slaying last week of a 25-year-old man who authorities believe was shot by a back seat passenger while he was driving along La. 1.
Travis Washington was shot about 10 p.m. Sept. 12 by a male who had not yet been located as of Monday afternoon.
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said Monday that Jacquel Smith, 7253 Connaught Drive, New Orleans, was booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the death of Travis Washington.
Smith, who was arrested and booked Thursday, is suspected of planning "directly or indirectly" the circumstances leading to Washington's death, Payne said.
Larry Grant, 58285 Meriam St., Plaquemine, was booked Saturday into the Iberville Parish Jail on accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The police chief did not divulge any details on why detectives believe Grant, 40, is connected to the shooting.
Witnesses told police they saw Washington's vehicle swerve off the road and hit a light pole before crashing into a culvert along the service road on the opposite side of the highway. They then they saw a man hop out the vehicle and run southbound down the service road along La. 1 moments after the crash.
Payne previously said the man running from the scene was described as a black male who was wearing a dark colored shirt and khaki pants, between 5-feet-9 and 6-feet tall, and weighing between 160 and 185 pounds.
Authorities said Washington was shot in the upper back. He later died in a Baton Rouge hospital.
Payne said previously officers found the gun that was used in the shooting and several small bags of marijuana when they searched Washington's vehicle.