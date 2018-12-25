As the New Year rings in for Pointe Coupee Parish, so too does the season for governmental overhaul.

The at-times divisive, but ultimately favored, home rule charter will go into effect Jan. 12, dissolving the existing 12-person police jury to make way for an eight-person council.

The parish’s first president, Major Thibaut, touts the transition as a step forward for the parish — a more modern system with stricter accountability and a clearer chain of command — but with that will come the hard work to establish departments, streamline systems and re-evaluate current processes.

The police jurors have a bigger role in the day-to-day operation of the parish, but the new council-president system is designed to run more like a business where the executive makes decisions but delegates much of the responsibility to different departments or sectors.

The police jury system, Thibaut said, “is just an older system that works better in some places perhaps, but our folks a year and a half ago when they voted to go to this form of government, they were just ready for a change.”

Three familiar faces will return with a different title: Kurt Jarreau and Edward “Pop” Bazile were voted to transition from police jurors to councilmen, and former police juror Charles Watkins ran unopposed.

Joining them to round out the council are five newcomers: Billy Soulier, Jimmie “Tater” Gaspard, Sidney "Scooter" Lacoste, Paul Bergeron and Dustin Boudreaux, who ran unopposed.

Thibaut, most recently the state representative for Pointe Coupee and surrounding parishes, has already begun accepting applications and interviewing candidates to take the parish government's top five department director positions: finance, administration, recreation, utilities and public works.

He said introducing charter-mandated positions may lead to an overlap with existing employees, but the extent of any cuts or role changes won't be clear until the finance director examines the budget.

Jarreau, a former police juror who will soon be a councilman, had spoken out against some facets of the home rule charter, including a concern about funding all the charter-mandated positions and the legality of cutting existing jurors’ terms short by a year.

He said he still holds those concerns, but overall is hopeful the new system will put to bed the bickering and hostility that often came with the police jury.

“I think we’ve got a good group of people and I think we’re going to all work together to try make the parish better, but the bottom line is that it’s all about the dollars," Jarreau said. "I’m not sure where those dollars are going to come from.”

Thibaut and the council members have met multiple times throughout December to hear from agencies and entities in the parish about their needs, and to lay the groundwork for the transition.

“We’re going to focus on rebuilding some relationships with community as well as the governmental entities; that’s going to be the key to the success of the parish council here,” Thibaut said. “In the past, the police jury has sometimes gotten sideways with the City of New Roads, the sheriff, and different governmental entities and I think that this election was an historic election in the change (it will bring).”

Sheriff Bud Torres' office is one of the entities that’s struggled with the police jury, specifically over how to split funding of expenses like the 911 system and the parish jail. Torres said the Sheriff’s Office waited out any long-term discussions once it became clear the parish government model would change.

“I think (the council) has a lot of things they have to work through and reorganize before they get to the point where they’re effective,” Torres said. “I don’t have a specific agenda, per se, but I do know what our operating expenditures are and I’m hopeful they’ll be empathetic and take on the lion’s share of the cost.”

The council will initially work on the budget laid out by the police jury but will likely amend items throughout the fiscal year.

Thibaut and the eight council members will serve a five-year initial term so that in the future, voters will head to the polls in the same four-year cycle as surrounding parishes.

The final police jury meeting is scheduled Jan. 8.