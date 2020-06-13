One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Michael Walker, 53, of Plaquemine, died after his vehicle went off the road while driving southbound on Bueche Rd. south of LA Hwy 985, LSP said.
An LSP report said after exiting the roadway, Walker's vehicle re-entered the southbound lane, then exited the roadway to the left and overturned.
Walker was reportedly not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP said the crash is still under investigation but impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained.