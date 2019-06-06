A former Town of Brusly ticket clerk has been arrested on counts of felony theft and malfeasance in office as an 18-month long investigation came to a close Wednesday.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Carlisa C. Askins, 39, had been employed with the Town of Brusly for seven years before resigning from her job in 2017, the day after an independent audit showed two missing deposits on which Askins' name was signed as the clerk.
Askins was shown as the clerk who had received the ticket fines but the deposit receipts were not shown, according to the release.
Mayor Scot Rhodes requested an internal audit which officials said showed more than $81,000 missing from deposits of paid cash fines over a three-year period between 2015 and 2017, when Askins resigned.
Askins was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. Her bond was set at $25,000. The Sheriff's Office worked with the FBI and the state Legislative Auditor's Office in the investigation.