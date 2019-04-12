Louisiana State Police have concluded no probable cause exists to criminally charge West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes for allowing a state inmate to complete work at his personal home.

The agency was investigating reports that Cazes had an inmate, Elmer Castillo, working in the yard of his Port Allen home at least one day in March.

State Police is now the second state agency to have launched an investigation into the allegations. The state Department of Corrections also has been investigating the matter.