Tony Clayton, a prosecutor who won convictions against two Baton Rouge-area serial killers and has long worked major felony cases on the west side, plans to run for district attorney this fall.
Clayton, a 56-year-old Democrat, hopes to replace longtime 18th Judicial District Attorney Richard J. Ward Jr., who plans to retire when his term ends this year.
Ward appointed Clayton to the second-highest position in the DA's office last month. Ward has been DA since 1991. Clayton has worked for Ward since 2003.
"Ricky (Ward) has a real high conviction rate, and he concentrates most of his energy on the victims," he said in a recent interview. "He has a system, and it works."
Still, Clayton sees room to improve relations with the faith community, an ambition he hopes will help reduce the number of violent crimes in the district.
The judicial district covers a broad suburban and rural area that includes Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Clayton graduated from Brusly High School in 1981 and later earned his law degree from Southern University.
He began his criminal justice career in 1992 for the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office and a few years later was appointed to the Louisiana Supreme Court as an ad-hoc judge for the 19th Judicial District Court.
After serving on the bench, he returned to the East Baton Rouge DA's office before crossing the river as chief of felony trials.
"I knew at some point that I would aspire to be the DA. I've been the bridesmaid, groom and everything else, and now it's my turn," Clayton said. "I love prosecuting, I love working victims and I love serving people."
Among his notable convictions include serial killers Derick Lee Todd and Sean Gillis, who acted separately when they viciously killed a combined 15 women in the capital region in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Todd was sentenced to death but died in 2016 on death row. Gillis received a life sentence.
Reflecting on those cases, Clayton said he feels he's at the stage of his career where he wants to help mentor and guide up-and-coming prosecutors.
Ward ran unopposed in the last two elections. Aside from Clayton, no other potential candidates has announced plans to run in the November election.
Qualifying for the office begins in July.