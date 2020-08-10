Temperature checks and mask-clad student marked the beginning of the school year for some West Baton Rouge Parish students Monday as schools reopened to students for the first time since March when the coronavirus outbreak shut down Louisiana schools.

Like other school districts in the capital region, West Baton Rouge schools plan will have students return in stepped phases. The current phase will see Pre-Kindergarten to sixth-grade students attend classes in person, while half of the district’s older students leapfrog days they’re on campus or learning online.

“So far, so good,” said Superintendent Wes Watts a few hours after schools started Monday. “The biggest challenge is still just to get (students) to be mindful of social distancing.”

After students found their way to into their classrooms, he said they appear to be taking the new realities and rules seriously.

Students are required to cover their faces while going between classes, though they're only strongly encouraged while they're on school buses or while sitting in classrooms. The school will also increase its focus on sanitizing rooms and wiping down shared areas each time they’re used.

Body temperature checkpoints have also been placed at all schools, and anyone with a temperature above 100.3 will be sent home. The Louisiana Department of Education and Department of Health also laid out guidelines for students, teachers and staff who have been in direct contact with a person infected by the coronavirus. In those instances, they'll be asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

School leaders also gave students the option to attend classes virtually if they or their parents were uncomfortable with in-person instruction.

Some 1,000 students, or a quarter of the district’s student body, opted for the virtual option, which will start next week, according to the school district.

The district previously expected about 10% of students would choose the digital option, but Watts speculates many more enrolled in virtual learning as coronavirus cases crept up the past few weeks.

Some high school students also began their school year at the newly built Brusly High School, which was part of a $90 million expansion project to build new schools and renovate others in the district.

Construction on the school’s main areas have been complete, but crews are still wrapping up work on the athletic facilities.

Though the welcoming of half the student body to the new school was slightly overshadowed with the logistics and safety measures to bring students back, Watts said he was glad to have students back at school.

“We’re glad to have kids back because we can do more than with them than without them,” he said.

While West Baton Rouge schools welcomed their students back to classes, some neighboring districts have tapped the brakes on restarting in-person education.

Last week, Iberville Parish schools delayed bringing students back to campuses by a week after the district’s superintendent said he wanted more time for schools to prepare.

Similar to other school districts, Iberville had planned to have students split their time on campus with online instruction. Students, instead, will attend online classes until schools open on Aug. 17.

Students in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will learn virtually until Labor Day, or possibly later, following concerns of rising cases in the parish.