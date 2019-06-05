A Port Allen organization is pushing for a community oversight board, frustrated by what they say is a slew of issues with the city’s police department that came into focus during a still-unsolved murder investigation.
The Justice for Fatrell organization — which was formed in response to the 2017 slaying of 28-year-old Fatrell Queen — asked a Port Allen City Council committee Wednesday night for an ordinance that would allow the formation of a community oversight board to watch over the city's police department.
Organization member Kevin Lawrence said that starting with the investigation into Queen’s death, residents have taken note of the police department’s lack of resources, communication with families, and transparency in that and other investigations. His listing of specific concerns in that investigation — such as claims that medical officials weren't called to the scene and that evidence was improperly collected — drew applause and murmurs of "amen" from the audience.
“There’s obviously something wrong across the nation surrounding accountability and transparency; many cities are relying on oversight boards," he said. "We think it would bring back trust between community and police, trust that has been tarnished.”
Organization member Clerice Lacy said she’s seeking a council-appointed oversight committee with access to subpoena requests, crime scenes, evidence and investigation documents that are otherwise not available to the public. She said she foresees such a group providing a bridge between the police department and a public that is currently unwilling to work with investigators due to a fear of retaliation, a lack of communication, misconduct and complaints not being followed up.
Though no official action was taken Wednesday, the council last year supported a version of police department oversight specific to the Queen case, having signed a resolution urging the Port Allen Police Department to seek outside help in the homicide investigation.
Councilman Hugh Riviere said Wednesday an oversight board like this could take possibly years to form and to iron out the legalities of elements like civilians issuing subpoenas and having access to investigation documents the public can’t yet see.
Justice for Fatrell representatives brought in New Orleans Independent Police Monitor Susan Hutson to discuss the success of the community oversight board there. She said since 2008 when the board formed, officer-involved shooting numbers have dropped, as have police complaints in general.
“It’s not about getting the police, it’s about making sure they’re stronger,” she said.
Hutson said a member of her board is notified within an hour of a crime scene being established so they can arrive on scene and ensure proper evidence collection and conduct by police on site. She said they act as mediators between residents and police, and they attend autopsies and read through investigation documents.
“We want to make sure they’re doing a good job for their community and they’re doing it ethically, professionally and constitutionally,” she said.
Courtney Joiner, one of the attorneys who serves as counsel for the city, noted a key difference between New Orleans and Port Allen: Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown is elected whereas in New Orleans the police chief is appointed, which could bring up issues of authority.
“Right now the mayor has no authority to issue a subpoena to anyone," Joiner said, "… so there are some concerns, and what you have to do is you have a concept and you figure out how to operate the best you can within the confines of the law.”
In New Orleans, the oversight board is funded through a voter-approved change in the city’s home rule charter that diverts a portion of the general fund to continue its operation. The funding of a Port Allen equivalent was not specifically discussed Wednesday, though, and is one of many practical details that couldn’t yet be answered.
Joiner said he will meet with Hutson before the council’s July committee session to determine the best avenue for starting a board in Port Allen, and will report back.