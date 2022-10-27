State wildlife officials say an Erwinville man killed a deer out of season, and shouldn't have been hunting with a gun at all because he was a felon.
Hunter W. Varnado, 20, was arrested Wednesday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents, following up on a tip, eventually accused Varnado of resisting an officer, taking a deer during a closed season, hunting deer using illegal methods, hunting without a basic license, hunting without deer tags and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Agents said they found a high-powered rifle in Varnado’s home and that Varnado later admitted to deer hunting with the rifle in West Baton Rouge Parish.
While searching Varnado’s phone, agents found evidence of Varnado harvesting a doe in August with a 30-06 rifle and a six-point buck in September with a crossbow. Varnado was also found hunting with a high-powered rifle during the open archery season.
Agents seized the rifle and a set of antlers and booked Varnado into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.