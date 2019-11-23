Authorities on Saturday identified the 60-year-old Plaquemine man who was killed in a boating accident in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Iberville Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stephen Engolio said he man who died was Clifford C. Suggs Jr., known locally by his nickname of "Bodie."
Suggs died after two boats collided near Bayou Indigo Friday evening. The other boater, according to Acadian Ambulance spokesman Justin Cox, was uninjured.
First responders and Iberville Sheriff's Office personnel were on scene the night of the incident, along with agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The incident took place about 5:30 p.m., Cox said.