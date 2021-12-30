The first woman elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court and first one sworn in as chief justice has been honored with a statue commemorating her three decades of service to the state.
Catherine “Kitty” Kimball was joined by family, friends and colleagues in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse Wednesday in a ceremony dedicated to reflecting on her career.
In 1983, Kimball became the first woman elected to the 18th Judicial District Court representing Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes — a seat that had been held by her husband's uncle, Dan Kimball.
She then went on to carry all 12 parishes in the Louisiana Supreme Court Fifth District to become the first woman elected as a state Supreme Court justice in 1992.
Kimball was elevated from associate justice to Chief Justice in 2009, a position she held until her retirement in February 2013.
“She was the first at everything,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. “What she’s done here and what she’s done for people, there’s no other person that better reflects what it means to be fair.”
Kimball's husband, Clyde Kimball, was also involved in state politics, serving as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for 16 years until 1992.
Honoring Kitty Kimball with a statue was the passion project of West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton, who credits her as a mentor and his inspiration for pursuing a legal career.
“The Kimball family is the first family of law here,” Clayton said. “To Justice Kimball, my 'mother-in-the-law,' and Clyde, my 'father-in-the-law,' you folks have been just the best.”
The statue, paid for by Clayton, was placed on the front plaza of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse and includes a plaque describing Kimball's accomplishments as a lawyer and justice.
“It was important because it’s something in her lifetime that she got to see,” Stassi said. “Sometimes that means more.”