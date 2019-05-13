The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has issued an immediate closure of southbound La. Highway 75 in Iberville Parish due to flooding.
The agency sent the notice around 11:30 a.m. Monday, saying the roadway would remain closed until conditions improve.
The closure impacts the southbound lane of La. Highway 75 from the Bayou Sorrel pontoon bridge to 1.3 miles south. Only the southbound lane is closed.
DOTD said backwater flooding has caused the closure, and urged drivers to use caution in the area.