A West Baton Rouge Parish inmate who died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell last summer should have been released several days before his death, according to a federal lawsuit filed by his family.

Darius Craig's death was ruled a suicide after he was found hanging from bed sheets tied to a bunk in his jail cell Aug. 26.

The lawsuit, filed in Baton Rouge federal court late Monday, alleges wrongful death and false imprisonment, with family members believing the sheriff's office violated Craig’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. They say he should have been released from the jail 10 days before his death — after authorities in Texas missed a deadline to extradite him for a misdemeanor infraction.

Craig, 26, of Baton Rouge had been set for release Aug. 6 after serving time for domestic abuse battery. That conviction violated his parole in Texas and allowed the parish jail to hold him for up to 10 days longer, pending extradition, the lawsuit said. But another 10 days later, Craig was still in jail.

"I just want justice and to find out what happened to my husband," said Craig's wife, Tierra Craig. “We want to know why he’s not here.”

Ron Haley, a Baton Rouge lawyer representing Craig’s family, said authorities in Harris County never picked Craig up, which meant he should have been released from jail.

"The time ran out and he was supposed to be released," Haley said. "The results of him not being released were catastrophic."

Department spokesman Maj. Zach Simmers said Tuesday the sheriff’s office hadn’t received the lawsuit and could not comment on it.

The lawsuit names Sheriff Mike Cazes and his office’s insurance company. It seeks monetary and punitive damages and, along with wrongful death, alleges negligent supervision, negligent emergency care and false imprisonment, among other charges.

Craig’s family also question whether his death was a suicide, pointing to messages he had sent to family members less than three hours before he died, as well as other medical and jail reports.

Messages reviewed by The Advocate show Craig sent a text to his wife saying he had been threatened and had been looking forward to returning to Texas.

“When it comes down to ppl calling me everything but my name and threatening me I had to defend myself,” he wrote. “I love you and will call on the days I can.”

Documents provided by Haley also list a 45-minute gap between the time jail staff found Craig and when emergency crews from Acadian Ambulance Service responded and attempted to revive him.

Ambulance records also show emergency crews for dispatched for a rape or assault, which Haley said raises more questions about the incident.

The lawsuit also questions whether Craig, who was found with his knees inches above the ground, may have been unconscious before he died.

Craig was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m. An autopsy report noted Craig died of asphyxiation and listed suicide as the cause.

The Sheriff’s Office said at the time of Craig’s death that they found a note in his handwriting and its investigation found that correctional staff had followed policies and procedures. Tierra Craig said the note was never given to the family.

She said the pair had planned to go to college together, and a few days before his death, Craig had called saying he was excited to get out for their son's 5th birthday.

Though he had his share of legal trouble, she said the time he spent in jail motivated him to focus on his family, marriage and future.

“Even through all the hell he went through, he always found a way to stay uplifted and positive," Tierra Craig said.