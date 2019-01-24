A Plaquemine woman was killed Thursday morning when she ran off the road and her car was submerged in an Iberville Parish bayou.
Louisiana State Police identified Britney Vigil, 39, as the driver pulled from the water on La. Highway 77. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a witness saw the 2012 Mazda 3 drive into Bayou Jacob around 7 a.m. and alerted authorities.
Deputies began a rescue effort to retrieve the submerged vehicle, and found Vigil deceased.
Stassi said police don't know, and may never know, why Vigil left the roadway. LSP said Vigil left the roadway to the right, then crossed back over the road to the left, where her vehicle entered the water. Vigil was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and a toxicology report is pending, according to LSP.