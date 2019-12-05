A gunman wounded a man Wednesday evening during a shooting near downtown Plaquemine that saw several stray bullets pass through a home with people inside, police said.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 58000 block of Captain Talbot Harris Street and found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound, Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said Thursday.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the victim earlier that day, Payne said.

Multiple bullets pierced through a home, he said. Several people were inside but no one was injured, despite the bullets reaching the middle of the house, Payne said.

“We are very lucky no one else was hurt,” he said, adding that the house was not the intended target. “These were just innocent victims who were in their homes.”

Payne said his office will seek additional charges because of the stray gunfire.

The victim in the shooting suffered a gunshot wound that passed through his shoulder, and emergency responders brought him to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Payne said the victim left the hospital before officers arrived to serve an arrest warrant because he allegedly had a gun that he wasn’t legally able to carry.

Police were checking whether he fired the gun during the shooting.

Authorities haven’t made any arrests as of Thursday afternoon, Payne said.