Balloons floated into the sky over the Port Allen High School softball field as family, classmates and loved ones — some openly crying — gathered Friday to remember the life of Jazzimane Walker, a 15-year-old sophomore fatally shot last weekend in a case of mistaken identity.
Though police have offered few details about the shooting, authorities and family members say Walker was struck by gunfire that tore through a relative's Port Allen apartment in the early morning of May 1. She was getting ready for bed and was not the intended target, they said.
Port Allen police this week arrested a 14-year-old suspected in the shooting, but the department hasn’t publicly disclosed it, nor have they named the teen.
District Attorney Tony Clayton confirmed the arrest and said the teen was in police custody on suspicion of second-degree murder, though his office will not likely charge the child as an adult. He said more arrests are likely.
Walker's death has rattled the Port Allen community, as well as at the high school she attended. She was an honor student and played for the volleyball and softball teams, with dreams of going to college and continuing to play sports, her uncle Leedell Woods said.
Friday’s memorial saw nearly half the school empty out and walk to the softball field as family and classmates gathered around a blue-and-white-spray-painted No. 4 with Walker’s initials stenciled below a halo in right field, her position on the school’s softball team.
Teammates and friends laid flowers on the memorial. Together, they prayed and released balloons. Walker’s family was given a jersey signed by the volleyball team.
Principal James Jackson urged students to remember Walker in life, despite the pain and shock of her sudden death.
"I would just encourage everyone to remember Jazz in a positive way, even though the inclination is to mourn her passing," he said. "Let's celebrate her smile, her spirit, her intelligence (and) her beauty. Let's remember her the way she would want to be remembered."
Woods, in an interview, reflected on how his niece would often stay at his place. He said he made it a priority to spend time with her and her siblings. Woods, a Port Allen alum and Hall of Fame athlete, said his niece wanted to make him proud.
"We were talking about traveling and visiting universities," Woods said. "All that just came too short and too soon. We're all hurting."
Though Port Allen sees few homicides, the city's police department has struggled to solve them under the previous police chief.
Authorities have yet to arrest anyone in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Fatrell Queen, whose body was found in a closet at his home in 2017. His death and the standstill investigation have cast doubt on the police department's ability to solve violent crimes, leading to calls for a citizen oversight board of the agency.
Those calls intensified after the fall 2019 killing of Larry Profit, a local activist who was fatally shot outside of his Avenue A home. His death came just hours after he spoke during a City Council meeting about unsolved homicides in the city.
Following this week’s arrest in Walker’s case, Woods said his family hopes the judicial system will be fair and run its course. In the meantime, he called for a stop to the violence.
“We're preaching not to hate, no retaliation, love," he said, "and for this to never happen again to anybody."