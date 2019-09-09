Authorities in West Baton Rouge Parish are searching for a 19-year-old who they say fired an AR-style rifle into his mother and stepfather's house following a fight.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Jacolby Dwayne Davis had gotten into a physical fight with his stepfather Saturday before grabbing a semi-automatic rifle and shooting into his parent's Port Allen home.
Davis reportedly fired three shots before leaving. No one was injured by the gunfire, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Investigators said that video surveillance captured the shooting.
Davis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. He has black and gold hair and multiple tattoos.
Authorities said he was last driving a silver 2015 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plates 270 CEI.
The sheriff's office said anyone with Davis' whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 343-9234.