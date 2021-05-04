A Port Allen officer who was arrested after stun-gunning a handcuffed man as he yelled for help in the back of a police cruiser has resigned from the department.

The lawyer representing Officer Nolan Dehon said Tuesday that he decided to voluntarily step down from the position. In his resignation letter, Dehon wrote that the decision was in the best interest of his family and the Port Allen community.

It wasn't immediately clear if city officials accepted Dehon's resignation, which comes just one day before the Port Allen City Council was set to decide whether the officer should be fired.

Dehon was one of the officers who responded in the early morning of March 29 to reports of a man — later identified as Izell Richardson Jr., 67 — breaking a window at a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C.

Body camera footage obtained by The Advocate shows Richardson sitting on a porch as Dehon — Taser drawn and pointed at Richardson — yells, "Come on out here before I light you up."

Richardson can be seen in the same video surrendering to officers as he explains that he had broken into his own home because he forgot his keys.

While in the backseat of a police car, Richardson then starts yelling for help, and Dehon can be seen pressing a yellow Taser against the man’s right-side ribcage.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"Scream, go ahead, scream again," Dehon says before stunning Richardson the first time.

Richardson can be seen writhing in pain and cursing at Dehon as the officer stuns him again just a few seconds later.

+2 See video: Body cam shows Port Allen officer twice use stun gun on man handcuffed in cruiser Officials in Port Allen plan to recommend dismissal of a police officer recorded on body camera last month stun-gunning a handcuffed man as he…

"You understand me?" Dehon says before shutting the door.

Dehon, 45, was arrested shortly after the incident for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery — both felonies.

Port Allen police Chief Corey Hicks called Dehon’s use of force unjustified and planned to recommend the officer's firing on Wednesday.

Dehon had been on unpaid leave since the late-March incident and was out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond.