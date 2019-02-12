One person was killed in a West Baton Rouge trailer park shooting Monday night, but few details were being released on Tuesday.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Major Zack Simmers said deputies responded to the shooting about 8 p.m. Monday in a trailer park behind LaCombe’s Wrecker Service on U.S. Highway 190.
He said identifying details of the victim aren’t being released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities don’t have a suspect in custody, and anybody with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 343-9234.