Authorities in Iberville Parish arrested a 19-year-old who they say fatally shot a woman as she sat in a car Wednesday evening in Bayou Goula.
Deputies arrested Dionte Bracken of Bayou Goula Thursday, who's accused of shooting the woman around 9:30 p.m. on Cpl. Herman Brown Jr. Street, the sheriff's office said.
Officials haven't released the victim's identify.
Bracken was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a gun. He remained there Thursday with bond not yet set, according to parish records.
Detectives were still investigating what led to the shooting on Thursday and how Bracken knew the woman, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.