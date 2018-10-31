Maringouin– A 33-year-old motorcyclist died after he lost control on a curve and crashed into another vehicle Tuesday on Louisiana Hwy. 77 in Iberville Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Aubrey Stewart Jr., of Walker, was traveling northbound on LA 77 around 2 p.m. when his motorcycle slid across the center line and struck a 2013 Ford Mustang travelling southbound, driven by 59-year-old Joseph Trosclair, of Maringouin.
Stewart was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Trosclair was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.