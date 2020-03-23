State prosecutors have declined to criminally charge a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy who fatally shot a man in the back of the neck during a narcotics operation last summer, saying that the man reached for what authorities believed was a weapon, according to a letter obtained by The Advocate Monday.

The decision comes nearly eight months after deputy Vance Matranga Jr. — a nine-year veteran with the parish sheriff's office— stormed a Budget 7 Motel room while executing a "no-knock" search warrant on July 25. During the raid, Matranga fired his gun once, striking 38-year-old Josef Richardson in the lower part of the head.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Lloyd Willis wrote his letter that Matranga was justified in the shooting because deputies said Richardson reached for his waistband and turned toward the deputy who was handcuffing him as the two struggled.

"Mr. Richardson refused to comply with officer's (sic) verbal commands and with their attempts to use non-lethal force," he wrote.

The bullet severed a major area of Richardson's spinal column and damaged the base of his skull, according to a parish coroner's autopsy. He died at the scene.

Prosecutors in the judicial district covering the parish had asked the Louisiana Attorney General's Office to review the case, citing a potential conflict of interest.

The shooting has stirred emotions in Louisiana's second-smallest size parish and has led to a handful of demonstrations and calls for answers about the fatal encounter at the motel on U.S. 190., a few miles north of Port Allen.

Richardson's girlfriend, who was watching a video on her phone when officers stormed into the room, told The Advocate that a law enforcement officer shot her boyfriend a few seconds after entering the room.

She told investigators that Richardson's hands were up while he was being arrested, according to the investigative report.

Richardson's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff's office weeks after the shooting and called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

Matranga has been with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office since 2012 and was part of the regional narcotics enforcement team that swept through Richardson's room after detectives received a police informant's tip about possible drug activity in Room no. 5 of the motel.

According to the investigative report, the informant told law enforcement Richardson kept a gun near his waistband, though the report doesn't say if a gun was recovered in the room.

Records show Matranga has had extensive gun safety training, earned a prestigious award for saving a state trooper’s life in 2011 and worked as the department's firearms instructor.

An inspection of Matranga's gun found it had been fitted with a lighter trigger, making it easier to fire with less pressure. Richardson and their supporters have speculated it might have caused his gun to fire accidentally.

Internal policy rules forbid law officers from modifying their guns and require them to submit them for regular inspections.

The Sheriff's Office placed Matranga on paid leave after the shooting. He returned to work in September — mainly working in an administrative role — over strong objections from Richardson's family and their lawyers who sharply questioned why he was allowed to return before the investigation was finished.

