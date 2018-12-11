In a pretty dress and with her favorite toy doll tucked under her arm, Amaya Guilbeaux was buried Saturday two days after what would’ve been her fourth birthday.
Nobody knows exactly how or why the girl wandered 200 yards from the home she was visiting in Fordoche to the pool where she drowned on Nov. 29. But deputies arrested her parents — Scottie Guilbeaux, 27, of Baton Rouge, and April Feast, 26, of Fordoche — the next day and booked each into jail on a count of second-degree murder.
The parents told Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office investigators they assumed Amaya was with Feast’s sister that afternoon while they napped. Feast’s sister told the investigators she thought the child was with the parents. The little girl was missing three hours before anyone called authorities.
A Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputy argued in arresting documents that the parents should have kept better watch of Amaya, or put her in the care of someone else while they slept. Further, the documents claim that both suspects smelled of marijuana, and several smoked “blunts” were found in the bedroom where they had slept.
Legally, that neglect constitutes cruelty to a juvenile, and because the neglect caused death, the count accelerates to second-degree murder, according to Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton.
The little girl's great-grandmother, Joyce Guilbeaux, said she's desperately seeking answers as to what happened to Amaya.
Guilbeaux talked about last speaking to Amaya on the phone and hearing her say she looked forward to coming home to Mamaw. Then she got the news that her "angel" had drowned and found herself in a New Roads hospital trying to make sense of what had happened.
Amaya had lived with her great-grandmother in Baton Rouge since her birth.
“She touched so many hearts at three years old, she’d go to bed smiling and she’d wake up smiling,” Guilbeaux said. “She was just an angel, and she touched everybody that I know, she was a blessing.”
When Amaya was born, Guilbeaux said, both Scottie Guilbeaux and Feast lived with her also, but eventually both moved out to work or care for other family members. They recognized Amaya was well taken care of with Mamaw, so the girl stayed, Joyce Guilbeaux said.
The parents are no longer in a relationship, she said, but both provided Amaya anything she needed, and visited her often.
Pointe Coupee Parish Jail deputies transported the parents from Pointe Coupee Parish Jail Saturday to attend their daughter’s funeral. Warden Stephen Juge said that it’s department policy to transport inmates to funerals for immediate family members like parents or siblings.
“I ain’t never seen two children in my life hurt like they hurt (at the funeral), Scottie hugged me and he said ‘Mamaw I didn’t do this, I didn’t do this,’” Guilbeaux said.
Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said the case will likely go to a grand jury early next year to review the circumstances of Amaya's death.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres said while he is restricted as to what he can say until the case goes through the official charging process, he believes the second-degree murder count the couple was booked on is warranted.
“Due to the circumstances of this case we feel we have a good charge on the parents, but it’s a tragedy, it was a senseless death that could have been avoided,” he said.
Joyce Guilbeaux said her grandson had been helping plan Amaya’s fourth birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese before Thanksgiving. Usually the family celebrates with ice cream and cake at home, but Scottie Guilbeaux insisted on a more formal celebration for Amaya's birthday this year.
“I went into her room this morning to vacuum and I just fell on the floor and cried,” Joyce Guilbeaux said. “I’m asking God every day, every minute, what happened to my baby?”
Official documents say Amaya was not dead when she was initially found in the inground pool. Ambulance personnel attempted CPR and transported her to Pointe Coupee General Hospital before she was pronounced at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 29.
Neighbors told investigating deputies that children living at the Fordoche residence where April Feast stayed are regularly left unsupervised and reported that they often call the mother to come and monitor the children.
Guilbeaux and Feast both have been appointed a public defender, but the Public Defender's Office could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The two are each being held on a $255,000 bond, and were arrested on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.