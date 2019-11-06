An elementary school in Brusly needs help taking down a ‘Bama flag that's waving high on its flag pole ahead of LSU’s biggest game on Saturday.

Officials hung the flag this week as part of a fundraiser that benefits Brusly Elementary’s PTO. Organizers say they plan to lower it after hitting a goal of more than $2,000 by Nov. 8.

“HELP! There is a University of Alabama flag flying over Brusly Elementary School,” PTO President, Blaine Rabalais tweeted this week. “The only way it comes down before the big game on Saturday is to Donate!”

But in the spirit of competitive rivalry, Alabama fans can also donate, which will increase the total amount the PTO will need to raise before the flag comes down.

So far, they’ve upped the fundraising goal to about $2,700.

