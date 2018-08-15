Two Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff's deputies resigned recently following an investigation into allegations they met up at a local hospital to have sex in a bathroom while one of them was on duty.
Sheriff Bud Torres said Wednesday he suspects the deputies met up on July 30 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital while one of the deputies was working an off-duty detail and the other was on regular patrol.
Torres doesn't know if the two met up any other times while on duty because both resigned shortly after his department launched its administrative internal investigation into the matter.
"It was brought to our attention that two deputies were having sex in a bathroom at a hospital and once we started our investigation, one of the officers came in and resigned from her position," Torres said. "The following day, the other officer came in and resigned too."
The sheriff identified the deputies as Tiffany Brister, who had been on the force a year, and Chris Kimble, who had worked for him for two years.
Brister resigned on Aug. 8 and Kimble on Aug. 9, Torres said. Both had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
"Officers are held to a higher standard and this type of behavior, while on duty, is inappropriate and unacceptable," Torres said. "It's an unfortunate situation, however the consequences are severe."
Efforts to reach Brister and Kimble for comment Wednesday afternoon were not successful.