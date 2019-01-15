Pointe Coupee’s inaugural council met for the first time Tuesday night, boasting an optimistic outlook with the approval of its first two department heads and the promising progress ahead for the parish.

Residents voted in 2016 to scrap the 12-person police jury system and replace it with of an eight-member council and home rule charter form of government.

With that came the opportunity to start anew with charter-mandated department director positions, a clear chain of command and even the freedom to change logistics like meeting schedules and times. At the helm is former District 18 State Representative Major Thibaut, serving in the parish president role.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted on its own leaders before a sizable audience that refrained from public comment but closely followed printed agenda handouts. They unanimously appointed Dustin Boudreaux as chairman and Sidney “Scooter” LaCoste as the vice chair. Gerrie Martin will continue as the clerk.

The meeting agenda was slim, but packed weight in the approval of both finance and administration department directors — two of Thibaut’s priorities.

Tonilyn Guidry will fill the director of finance role, moving from a similar position she had held with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Thibaut said in his recommendation to the council that in her 14 years in her previous role, Guidry had addressed financial issues in TPSO’s audits and moved the department into a surplus.

“When you’re looking for that position it’s very important you have, if possible, some governmental accounting background because it can be very different,” Thibaut said.

He next successfully recommended Mark Ward, currently with the Pointe Coupee Office of Emergency Preparedness, for the administration director role.

Ward has 18 years of military service and has been with the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the last four years. That office currently falls under the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office control but Thibaut said part of Ward’s shift will be to remain heading the OEP and bring it under the parish’s umbrella.

“I think it’s a good fit for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Thibaut said. “Mr. Ward is certainly going to be an asset to us, he’s got a working knowledge of how the parish has been run and how the other governmental entities around the parish run.”

Both the finance and administration directors, at annual salaries of $93,000 and $65,000, respectively, were approved unanimously.

Thibaut said he hopes to bring recommendations for the remaining department director positions —recreation, public works and utilities — to the February meeting.

At the council's swearing in ceremony in the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse on Monday, Thibaut asked the audience to be patient with him and with the council as they work through the beginning stages of the new government. He mentioned other parishes that had changed to a home rule charter and were left with difficult decisions in their wake.

At Tuesday’s meeting, chairman Boudreaux echoed the same.

“I would like to ask for the public’s patience because this will be rough,” he said, going on to say that he’s looking forward to ironing out a system that better serves the parish’s residents.

The council has proposed a meeting schedule of a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, and an executive committee meeting at the same time on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

A public hearing on that proposal will align with the council’s next regular meeting Feb. 12.