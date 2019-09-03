State agents cited two men accused of using electrified nets to shock and catch more than a dozen catfish in an Iberville Parish river, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Tuesday.
The department said agents were investigating a complaint about two men reportedly shocking fish Saturday at Grand River near Bayou Sorrel. The agents confronted the men who had an excessive amount of wire on the bottom of their boat that had been attached to a battery, according to a Wildlife and Fisheries statement.
Justin Sullivan, 28, of Maringouin, and Gary Cupit, 55, of Norwood, were cited for illegally taking fish with the aid of an electronic device and for not having licenses to fish with hoop nets.
Wildlife agents seized 16 catfish and the shocking device.
Taking fish illegally carries fines between $400 and $950 and up to 120 days in jail, and fishing without a recreation license is punishable by a $50 and up to 15 days in jail.