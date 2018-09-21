NEW ROADS — A 52-year-old woman was arrested this week in connection to a fire at her home over the summer which state fire investors allege she set in attempt to commit insurance fraud.
Monique Rodney, of New Roads, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail Thursday on a count of arson with the intent to defraud, insurance fraud and forgery, the state Fire Marshal Office reported on Friday.
Rodney was also booked on nine outstanding warrants out of Pointe Coupee Parish for issuing worthless checks, a news release states.
The LAOSFM on June 4 was asked to investigate a fire at Rodney's home in the 1200 block of Pointe Coupee Parish Road in New Roads. The fire was classified as "incendiary" by state fire investigators.
Investigators zeroed in on Rodney as a suspect for the June fire after learning of at least two prior fires in the woman's history, the news release states.
Rodney confessed to various crimes connected to the fires while being interviewed by investigators.
The investigation is still ongoing and could result in additional arrests, the state fire marshal office reported.