PORT ALLEN — A judge on Friday cleared the way for West Baton Rouge Parish to complete its 5-mile walking/bike trail on the Mississippi River levee, a project that some landowners have tried to stop from going forward.

"The levees are open for business," attorney Tony Clayton said shortly after walking out the courtroom Friday with a permanent restraining order to keep the adjacent property owners from blocking access to the levee.

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said he's pleased with the decision and thinks the case will set legal precedent going forward as more town, cities and governing bodies seek to turn their levee tops into recreational trails.

Clayton was one of two attorneys representing the parish, which in October asked the court to intervene after after several landowners used their vehicles and locked gates and made verbal threats to block contractors from accessing the parts of their properties that abutted the levee system. The section of the levee involved is south of the Intracoastal Canal.

The parish sought a permanent injunction to prevent the landowners from interfering with the work, which Judge Alvin Batiste granted on Friday in a ruling from the bench.

Batiste said the parish was within its rights to build the path through a cooperative endeavor agreement it brokered with the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District, which is the governing authority that oversees the maintenance of the levee system within its eight-parish jurisdiction.

And the public has a right to access and use the path since the state Legislature wouldn't have bestowed the levee board with the authority to construct walking trails and bike paths along the levee top without the intention of them being used, Batiste said.

"The judge was spot on," Clayton said after Friday's hearing. "This is a great day for West Baton Rouge Parish. Now kids and their parents can safely walk and bike on probably one of the safest and most beautiful sites in the parish. And no one can interfere, harass or intimidate anyone from enjoying the top of the levee."

Attorney John Crawford, who represents plandowners Joseph Tullier, Rae Tullier, Barton Tullier and Phillip Debenedetto, said he was disappointed with the judge's ruling. He gave no indication as to whether they had plans to appeal the decision.

"We will respect his decision," Crawford said.

The legal arguments in the case touched on conflicting state law and attorney general opinions regarding the rights of landowners with property along the Mississippi levee system.

Crawford characterized the state law concerning bike/walking trails along the levee as an infringement on the constitutional rights of landowners. Although levee board are granted certain rights with respect to the upkeep and maintenance of the Louisiana levee system, Crawford said, the levees are still private property.

Crawford also contended the parish did not meet the requirements of its 2012 agreement with the levee board — specifically the part that required the parish get permission from the landowners before it began the work on construction of the trail.

Berthelot said that it was never the parish's intention to take anyone's property.

“We just wanted to provide a safe recreational space for our residents to bike and walk,” Berthelot said.

Batiste's ruling now gives the parish authority to put the finishing touches on the trail, which extends through parts of Brusly and Addis, and open it fully to the public.

