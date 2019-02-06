Pointe Coupee Parish’s new leadership team is taking shape with the most recent department head — the Department of Public Works and Utilities director — set to take to the role next week.
Parish president Major Thibaut called a special meeting in late January to get the candidate, Nathan Cobb, approved and in the role before the parish’s next council meeting in February. The council approved the nomination.
Cobb will begin work Feb. 11 as the combined director of public works and utilities, positions that in the parish’s home rule charter were originally listed separately.
Cobb comes to Pointe Coupee from city-parish government in East Baton Rouge, where he spent five years managing a staff of 10 engineers, inspectors and administrative staff in the environmental services department. He oversaw the Sanitary Sewer Overflow program, and previously was with a private firm designing infrastructure projects such as LSU’s Alex Box Stadium and the Coca-Cola bottling facility.
“If you look at the books and what we spend on outside costs through various (engineering) firms I felt if we had someone in-house that position would pay for itself,” Thibaut said.
He noted that utilities, which only handles gas, has five employees "so the department is very, very small at this point… if a person had the right credentials to handle both departments it made sense to do that.”
Thibaut said the salary has not yet been set for the position, but that having Cobb oversee both charter-mandated departments will save the parish money.
Thibaut recently nominated two other department heads — administration and finance — leaving only the recreation director position left to be filled.