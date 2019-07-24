PORT ALLEN — The group of teens stood off to the side of the room, quietly practicing the firm and confident handshake method councilman Carey Williams had been teaching them.

It would only be a few minutes until Port Allen’s first "Coffee with a Cop" event kicked off at City Hall, and officials and community residents had started to fill the room. The kids, all from different backgrounds but with a shared need for structure and discipline, are the first batch to go through teaching assistant Alessia Mitchell’s youth group program, and they were volunteering for the first time at last week's event.

They helped hand out coffee, spoke with the mayor and council members and shook hands with police. Mitchell quietly noted the looks of recognition between some of the officers and the kids, indicating they’d probably met before under different circumstances.

Mitchell’s group, The Source, is the first of its kind on the west bank, and serves kids from 10 through 18 from West Baton Rouge Parish in need of mentoring.

Mitchell is a teacher assistant with West Baton Rouge schools, and started the non-profit recently after noticing many of the kids who had trouble at home or in the classroom lacked a leader figure or something to work toward.

“I love the school system so it’s nothing against the schools, it’s just between the hours of 8 and 3:15 I was limited with what I can do for the kids,” Mitchell said. “It gave me more room outside of school to do it, and it’s an opportunity for the kids to see new things like coming to meetings like this.”

She said many of the kids are being raised by family members other than their parents and have problems in school or in their home life. She said she thought she could be an additional adult they trusted and respected, and that she could teach them a few life lessons along the way.

“Behind every child is a story, and until you hear their story you cannot categorize kids and label them," Mitchell said. "So instead of me jumping out and saying he has behavior problems or she’s wild, I talk to them.”

+3 Baton Rouge area dominates state's school district rankings; Zachary stays atop LEAP results School districts from the capitol region dominated the state rankings, but Zachary remained on top again on LEAP standardized tests, collectiv…

Participant Isaiah Johnson, 15, sometimes has anger issues. He knows that, and says he’s trying to work on it and be conscious of his problems.

“Miss Mitchell said that even though I have my anger issues sometimes that I had potential in me and that’s why she put me in the group,” he said. “Some people wouldn’t give me that chance.”

The kids meet three times a month — once for a general meeting and talk session, once to do an activity like bowling or seeing a movie, and once to do a community service project. Mitchell said she has 15 students involved right now, with room for about five more.

Mitchell said she’s seeking community groups, agencies or organizations who need volunteers so the kids can help in a range of events.

“We’re looking for community people to come out and allow us to volunteer and give them a chance to see that, even though these kids were in trouble at one point, they can still be respectful and do a good job,” she said.