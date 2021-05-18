Authorities in Pointe Coupee Parish were searching Tuesday for a man who they say fatally shot a woman and injured man over the weekend.
The parish sheriff’s office said it issued an arrest warrant for James “Ray” Jarreau, 57, following the Sunday night shooting at a house near La. 979 in Tolbert.
A 54-year-old woman who investigators believe to be his on-and-off again girlfriend died at the scene, authorities said. She had been renting a home from a man who was hospitalized after a bullet grazed the side of his face.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff René Thibodeaux said Jarreau is likely armed with multiple guns and was last seen driving a dark-colored pickup with the license plate H383221.
"We're trying to inform every law enforcement agency that when they do find him to know this man has a very long criminal history of assaults," the sheriff said.
Jarreau, a Livingston Parish resident, is wanted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a handful of other charges.